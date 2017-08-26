Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans credits his old Boston College colleague, Frank Spaziani, although he thinks it might’ve come from Penn State coach Joe Paterno initially. Whoever coined it though, Sirmans knows it applies to his young running back corps: “If you think, you stink.”
So far in preseason, the Packers’ young crew of fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams, fifth-round pick Aaron Jones, seventh-round pick Devante Mays and undrafted rookies Kalif Phillips and William Stanback have pretty much stunk. None is averaging even 3 yards per carry at this point, and it’s been clear they’ve been thinking more than reacting.
“(It’s) just getting used to the overall speed of the game,” Sirmans explained. “Sometimes as a coach, you’ve got to be very careful with what you say to running backs, because you want them to react instinctively as opposed to thinking. ‘Right now, I’ve got to get up there and I’ve got to hit this hole.’ If they start thinking, as a coach once told me, ' 'You want to make sure that you don’t affect their instincts through telling them, ‘To be successful in this league, here’s what you have to in this given situation.’ ' I always tell them, whatever decision you make, we’re going to live with it because playing the position, you have to be able to react to what’s in front of you.”
While starter Ty Montgomery is expected to play against the Broncos after missing last week’s game with a lower leg injury, the young backups need the work, and they figure to get their share. Williams, who started last week, has shown promise but has managed just 26 yards on 11 preseason carries (2.4-yard average).
“I’m at the point where I’m not thinking as much,” Williams said. “Now, you’re starting to pick everything up and you just have to make sure you’re doing everything they’ve taught, all the details you remember from all that stuff. It’s really up to you and how much you’re studying the book. I can see already an improvement already from now to when I first got here, how much I was thinking, how much slower I was going.”